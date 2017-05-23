PHOTOS: Richmond's Art Deco building landmarks
July 13, 1982 West Hospital 1200 East Broad St. - MCV Medical College of Virginia Campus of VCU Virginia Commonwealth University Ominous clouds and light from the setting sun add touches to the old Central National Bank tower, an already distinctive Art Deco structure at Second and Broad streets in Richmond,VA. This summer 1977 image shows the two-story main hall of the Central National Bank building at Third and Grace streets in downtown Richmond after a 20-month, $4 million renovation.
