Officer who fatally shot Richmond suspect was not wearing body cam

The Richmond Police officer who shot and killed a man wanted for attempted murder was not wearing a body camera the day of the shooting. Richmond Police Officer Cleophas Williams, who has been on the force for two years, remains on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

