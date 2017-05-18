Officer who fatally shot Richmond suspect was not wearing body cam
The Richmond Police officer who shot and killed a man wanted for attempted murder was not wearing a body camera the day of the shooting. Richmond Police Officer Cleophas Williams, who has been on the force for two years, remains on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC