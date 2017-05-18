Officer in fatal shooting in Richmond...

Officer in fatal shooting in Richmond, Virginia identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Police in Virginia have released the identity of an officer who fatally shot a wanted man during a traffic stop. Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham says in an email Thursday that Cleophas Williams, a two-year veteran of the department, is the officer who shot 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 10
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC