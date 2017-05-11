North Carolina-based rock climbing facility coming to Richmond
Triangle Rock Club, a North Carolina-based rock climbing and fitness business is opening a new facility in Richmond late this year. The new facility will be located in the 4700 block of Thalbro Street, in the city's Near West End, just around the corner from Strangeways Brewing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Wed
|American
|7
|Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches
|May 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC