Money Talk for "Generation Y"

RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know that 25 percent of the people living here in America were born between 1980 and 2000? There are 83 million citizens categorized as 'Millenials' or 'Generation Y,' and they are more diverse than any other group according to a recent survey by Merrill Lynch when it comes to ethnicity, religion and income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.