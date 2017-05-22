Mom jailed 60 hours for 'dynamite clock' that cleared Short Pump Whole Foods
The woman whose gag gift for her daughter shutdown the Short Pump Whole Foods Friday night was released from jail Monday morning. Daphne Page, 52, of Richmond, spent about 60 hours behind bars.
