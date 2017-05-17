Medical services worker arrested for providing contraband to Richmond inmate
A medical services worker has been arrested after police say she provided contraband to an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center on more than one occasion. The Richmond City Sheriff's Office said on Friday, May 12, deputies were informed that an inmate had been receiving contraband in the form of cigarettes from a civilian employee.
