MARTINa s to close final Richmond-area stores this summer
While Publix has purchased many of the former Richmond-area MARTIN's locations, a buyer has not yet emerged for the stores closing in July and August. "Throughout this difficult process, our top concern has been to take care of our associates and treat them fairly and with respect," Tom Lenkevich, president, GIANT/MARTIN'S, said.
