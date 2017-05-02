Man charged in sexual assault of 14-year-old girl on Chesterfield school grounds
Chesterfield Police said that an 18-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Chesterfield school grounds. Logan M. Osborn, 18, of the 6600 block of Manor Gate Drive, was arrested yesterday and charged with carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Mon
|bunch of losers
|6
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC