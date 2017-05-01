Man arrested for robberies in Carytown and Willow Lawn
A Richmond man has been arrested in connection with two robberies which occurred last week in Carytown and Willow Lawn. Falk is accused of robbing the Petco store in Carytown on the afternoon of April, 25. Police said Falk entered the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money from the cash drawer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|16 hr
|bunch of losers
|6
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC