Louisa County deputies search for man...

Louisa County deputies search for man wanted for strangulation, other charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was recently added to the LSCO most wanted page. Keith Markel Johnson, 28, is wanted for "felony capias for failing to appear on underlying charge of strangulation; felony capias for violation of court order; and misdemeanor violation of protective order X28."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crimal Investigation IP address 73.31.50.31 12 hr IP address inquiry 1
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr '17 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 10
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC