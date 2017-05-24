Louisa County deputies search for man wanted for strangulation, other charges
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was recently added to the LSCO most wanted page. Keith Markel Johnson, 28, is wanted for "felony capias for failing to appear on underlying charge of strangulation; felony capias for violation of court order; and misdemeanor violation of protective order X28."
