Juvenile criminal complaint issued after reports of 12-year-old showing fake gun at Falling Creek MS
Chesterfield police issued a juvenile criminal complaint after reports of a 12-year-old boy showing a fake gun at Falling Creek Middle School on Monday. Falling Creek Middle School issued a response, saying, "We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment that is free from disruption, and will continue to work collaboratively with parents in order to do so."
