Justice interviewing candidates for acting FBI director post
The position is currently held by Andrew McCabe, top deputy to ex-FBI Director James Comey, who President Donald Trump fired on Tuesday evening. Justice Department officials identified the contenders as Adam Lee and Michael Anderson, who run the FBI's field offices in Richmond, Virginia, and Chicago, respectively.
