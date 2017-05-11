it Shoulda Been You Makes Mid-Atlantic Debut at Richmond Triangle Players
Richmond Triangle Players concludes its 24th Season with the wackiest wedding musical ever onstage, It Shoulda Been You. This delightful farce, with a cast comprised of some of Richmond's finest musical-comedy performers, opens Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 8 pm, following a low-priced preview on Wednesday, May 31. The production, sponsored by Hayes & Fisk Photography and Mosaic Catering, runs through July 1. In this hilarious and heartwarming new musical, it's a culture clash for the ages when two families from wildly different backgrounds come together to celebrate a wedding.
