Innsbrook getting Richmond market's first Corner Bakery Cafe

The former Citgo gas station at 11000 W. Broad St. soon will be transformed into the Richmond market's first Corner Bakery CafA© location. Shahid Ali, who owns the Corner Bakery franchise territory in metro Richmond and Fredericksburg, plans a 4,000-square-foot storefront on the site.

