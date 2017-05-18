History rich Masonic Lodge in Richmond's Jackson Ward to become apartments
The second floor of the Masonic Lodge in Jackson Ward on Friday May 12, 2017. Several one bedroom apartments are planned for the second floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC