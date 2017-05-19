Gunman opens fire on I-95 killing mother of two
As police continue to search for the man who killed two women on Interstate 95 in Richmond, Sharayne Holland's friends and family gathered to remember their loved one. More than 100 people showed up to a vigil during a Thursday rainstorm to honor Holland and pray for justice.
