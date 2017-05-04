Friend enters Alford plea for crash that killed Richmond bartender
The woman behind the wheel of a van that crashed killing her friend in 2016 was convicted in Henrico Circuit Court, Thursday morning. Kasie Lynn Hull entered an Alford plea during the first day of trial for involuntary manslaughter and driving while under the influence for the death of Kurt Douglas Moon, 34. An Alford Plea means Hull understood there was enough evidence to convict her of the crime, however she did not admit guilt.
