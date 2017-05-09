Forest Hill Avenue Improvement Project underway in Richmond

The $12 million federally-funded road project that would widen Forest Hill Avenue between Hathaway Road and Powhite Parkway is taking shape with the prep work of installing gas lines. "The road work, the actual construction to put in sidewalks, to build a new road, is going to take somewhere between 18 months to two years," 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson explained.

