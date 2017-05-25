Federal appeals court in Richmond upholds nationwide block on travel ban
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond upheld Thursday an injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries. The new ban was announced in March, but never got off the ground because federal courts blocked it just hours before it was set to go into effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC