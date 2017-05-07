Federal appeals court in Richmond to hear Trump travel ban Monday

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond will hear oral arguments in the case involving President Trump's travel ban Monday that will likely eventually be headed to the Supreme Court. The case goes before the Fourth Circuit because U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland imposed a nationwide halt to the portion of the executive order that barred foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the country.\ The lawsuit in Maryland was brought by refugee aid groups and foreign nationals who argued in court filings that the revised executive order "was motivated by animus toward Muslims," and impermissibly discriminates on the basis of religion and national origin.

