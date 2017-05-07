Federal appeals court in Richmond to hear Trump travel ban Monday
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond will hear oral arguments in the case involving President Trump's travel ban Monday that will likely eventually be headed to the Supreme Court. The case goes before the Fourth Circuit because U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland imposed a nationwide halt to the portion of the executive order that barred foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the country.\ The lawsuit in Maryland was brought by refugee aid groups and foreign nationals who argued in court filings that the revised executive order "was motivated by animus toward Muslims," and impermissibly discriminates on the basis of religion and national origin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches
|May 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 1
|bunch of losers
|6
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC