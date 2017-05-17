Father of 2 killed in Richmond apartment shootout
Jaquan Brown Harris, 25, was shot to death in the hallway of the fourth floor of the Lofts at Commerce apartments at 700 Stockton Street just after 11 p.m. "The officers arrived for the person down call and of course they took their precautions and took those precautions with some tactics that was appropriate for the situation," Richmond Police Spokesperson James Mercante said. A second person involved in the shooting later arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to sources.
