Fast Buses May Bring Major Development Opportunities to Richmond
Beginning in October 2017, the City of Richmond's Bus Rapid Transit System, known as the PULSE, will operate through the center of Broad and East Main streets. The PULSE Corridor will run from Willow Lawn to Orleans Street, near Rocketts Landing, and the city is poised to make significant changes to its current land use plan to promote and accommodate new economic development in these areas.
