Exploring one of the Richmond areaa s most expensive homes
Nestled in the back of a modest Glen Allen neighborhood, hunkered down on two acres next to Interstate-295, resides a 13,000 square foot mansion that could be your next home, for just under $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the 3200 block of Lavecchia Way was listed April 14 for $2.49 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Mon
|bunch of losers
|6
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC