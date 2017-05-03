Exploring one of the Richmond areaa s...

Exploring one of the Richmond areaa s most expensive homes

Nestled in the back of a modest Glen Allen neighborhood, hunkered down on two acres next to Interstate-295, resides a 13,000 square foot mansion that could be your next home, for just under $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the 3200 block of Lavecchia Way was listed April 14 for $2.49 million.

