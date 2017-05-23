Expanding potholes have Richmond residents concerned
The City of Richmond is no stranger to potholes, but a growing hole on Monument Avenue has drivers swerving into the other lane to avoid damage to their car. "If they are following too close and you've got to really slow down, then you got to risk getting rear ended," said Tim Beane who lives in the Fan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DOC Fails Officers
|4 hr
|DOC Fails Officers
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC