Designer Lookbook: Visible Proof's Chic Richmond Renovation
See how designer and architect Kristi Lane brightens a stately Georgian charmer - and how you can get the look at home. A couple with two young kids tapped Richmond, VA interior designer and architect Kristi Lane of Visible Proof to transform their small, segmented kitchen, breakfast nook, and dining room into functional and flowing spaces for their daily family gatherings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Zillow Blog.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC