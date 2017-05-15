Death investigation underway after womana s body found in Amelia County home
A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered in an Amelia County home on Mother's Day. Authorities say that on Sunday at approximately 10:50 a.m., police were notified of an unconscious female not breathing in the 2900 block of Richmond Road.
