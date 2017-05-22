Death investigation underway after body found in Richmond motel
Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called Motel 6, located in the 100 block of Greshamwood Place near Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male dead inside a room on the second floor.
