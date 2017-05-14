Crime Insider: Women shot in car on I-95 had been celebrating graduation
Crime Insider sources said a group had been out celebrating graduation before three people were shot, two fatally, inside the car they were traveling in along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the interstate's northbound lanes near mile marker 75 A Nissan was going north on I-95 when police said a white four-door sedan pulled up next to the driver's side and fired multiple shots at the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Proof Voter Fraud Does Exist
|4 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Fri
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches
|May 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC