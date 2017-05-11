Computer glitch leads to erroneous $20 charge for thousands in Richmond
The head of the City of Richmond Department of Finance said a computer glitch caused 3,400 taxpayers to receive an erroneous $20 charge on their property tax bill, including Mayor Levar Stoney. "We will be sending a letter in the mail to each of the affected taxpayers," John Wack, the Director of Finance for the City of Richmond, said.
