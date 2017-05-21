Communities rally together for the 20...

Communities rally together for the 2017 Walk to Cure Arthritis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

"We want everyone to know that arthritis is not just an old person's disease," Laura Boon, the Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation said. "It affects children of all ages, adults of all ages and it can be debilitating for some people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 10
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC