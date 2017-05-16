City of Richmond cooling shelters open Wednesday
The City of Richmond is opening cooling stations to the public Wednesday, May 17, to assist residents with the forecasted high temperatures. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
