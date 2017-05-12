Body found in James River identified as missing Richmond man
The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body found floating in the James River Wednesday as missing Richmond man Jahad Ahi Chapman. Investigators said the 32-year-old man was in the process of moving when he vanished two weeks ago.
