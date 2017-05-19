Authorities investigating a suspiciou...

Authorities investigating a suspicious devicea in car at Whole Foods in Henrico

Authorities in Henrico County are investigating a 'suspicious device' inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Whole Foods on West Broad Street in Glen Allen. Police received reports of the suspicious device shortly after 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they spoke with the employee who made the call and saw the device in the backseat of the vehicle.

