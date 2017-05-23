Arrests made in Richmond paintball attack
Troy Murchison, 20, of Watts Lane, and Lakeith Moore, 20, of Byron Street, were charged with assault after a man on a moped was shot by paintballs while riding on Chamberlayne Avenue. "At approximately 5:14 p.m., Friday, May 19, Richmond Police officers were asked to be on the lookout for a white Dodge Charger that was involved in a paintball attack," a Richmond Police spokesman said.
