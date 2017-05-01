Architect group names new executive vice president/CEO

American Institute of Architects Virginia announced Monday that R. Corey Clayborne will become its executive vice president/CEO starting June 1. Clayborne will work in conjunction with departing AIA Virginia Executive Vice President/CEO Helene Combs Dreiling whose last day is June 30. Nicholas E. Vlattas, AIA Virginia's immediate past president and search committee chair, said in a statement that Clayborne is an architect known for his leadership skills and participation in the American Institute of Architects on local, state and national levels. "We look forward to working with him to mentor the next generation of architects and strengthen architecture and design professions at all levels."

