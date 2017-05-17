3-month-old Richmond boy to undergo o...

3-month-old Richmond boy to undergo open heart surgery Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

His grandmother tells 8News he suffers from the same rare heart defect as Jimmy Kimmel's son, called Tetralogy of Fallot. Some of the systems that occur with the condition include bluish tints to his extremities, such as his lips, hands, and feet when he cries, and constant rapid breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Monfort of NBC12 is pretty 18 hr likesprettywomen 1
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches May 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 10
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC