1 arrested, 1 sought after Chesterfield 7-Eleven armed robbery, police pursuit
According to Chesterfield Police, two suspects entered at 7-Eleven located in the 100 block of Turner Road around 3:40 a.m., displayed a gun and demanded money "Officers pursued the vehicle from Midlothian Turnpike onto Providence Road, where the vehicle crashed into a tree," Chesterfield Police's press release said. "One suspect fled the scene on foot, while a second was taken into custody."
