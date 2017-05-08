1 arrested, 1 sought after Chesterfield 7-Eleven armed robbery, police pursuit

According to Chesterfield Police, two suspects entered at 7-Eleven located in the 100 block of Turner Road around 3:40 a.m., displayed a gun and demanded money "Officers pursued the vehicle from Midlothian Turnpike onto Providence Road, where the vehicle crashed into a tree," Chesterfield Police's press release said. "One suspect fled the scene on foot, while a second was taken into custody."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.