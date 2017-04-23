Woman severely burned in house fire dies

Read more: WTVR Richmond

A woman who was severely burned in a Richmond house fire Thursday succumbed to her injuries Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department. The woman had sustained second and third degree burns to her entire body with significant injuries to her face, nasal cavities and hair and was being treated at the VCU Medical Center Burn Unit.

