Woman charged in Henrico County stabbing death

12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Henrico County Police have arrested a woman and charged her in connection with a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon in the county. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Almond Creek Court in Henrico County.

