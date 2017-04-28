What Richmond can learn from death of artist Bill Fisher
Richmond lost one of its most prolific artists this week when painter Bill Fisher died April 24. Fisher was 59. Fisher was an "internationally celebrated painter and a dedicated instructor at VCU who was loved by his colleagues," according to his obituary. Born in Buffalo, New York, Fisher moved to Central Virginia as a teenager.
