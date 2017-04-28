What Richmond can learn from death of...

What Richmond can learn from death of artist Bill Fisher

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Richmond lost one of its most prolific artists this week when painter Bill Fisher died April 24. Fisher was 59. Fisher was an "internationally celebrated painter and a dedicated instructor at VCU who was loved by his colleagues," according to his obituary. Born in Buffalo, New York, Fisher moved to Central Virginia as a teenager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officers Work 84 Hours Apr 24 let it die 4
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 10
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC