Volunteers build ramp for veteran with COPD

Less than a month after the CBS 6 Problem Solvers profiled a veteran desperate for a wheelchair ramp to gain access to her home, a group of volunteers from Richmond completed the project. Seventy-four-year-old Waseta Fredericks, who served as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was eventually awarded with the National Defense Service Medal for her duties, suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease .

