Virginia: People shot at drag strip rap concert, bike rally

Local media in Richmond, Virginia are reporting a multiple shooting at a rap concert following a bike rally at a drag strip in Dinwiddie. WTVR reports that two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening bullet wounds and a third person was cut by glass in a car hit by gunfire.

