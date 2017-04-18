Virginia governor calls off execution...

Virginia governor calls off execution for death-row inmate

This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Ivan Teleguz. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has called off Teleguz's execution in a murder-for-hire case, citing concerns about some of the information presented to jurors.

