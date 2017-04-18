Virginia governor calls off execution for death-row inmate
This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Ivan Teleguz. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has called off Teleguz's execution in a murder-for-hire case, citing concerns about some of the information presented to jurors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Wed
|let it die
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC