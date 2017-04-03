Virginia 20 mins ago 11:34 a.m.Man arrested for New Kent stabbing
The New Kent Sheriff's Office says man was found with a stab wound in the lower abdomen inside a residence in the 6000 block of Hickory Road shortly before 9 pm. The victim was taken to a Richmond area hospital where he remains on Wednesday morning.
