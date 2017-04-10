VIDEO: Richmond Filmmakers Premiere Lynching Documentary Locally
Two local filmmakers premiere their documentary about southern lynching at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center next week - and they've added a second night to accommodate demand. "An Outrage: a Documentary about Lynching in the American South" will show Monday and Tuesday at the museum and features Richmond area residents.
