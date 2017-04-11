Va. State Police seek more information in child pornography case
Virginia State Police are asking for more information on a case that resulted in a 60-year-old Virginia man being arrested for child porn charges. Authorities said Robert E. Widener Jr., of Ben Hur, was arrested on April 5 and charged with 20 counts of solicitation of the production of child pornography and 20 counts of using a communications device to possess child porn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|4 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|4 hr
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Mon
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Sun
|Bill
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Sun
|Motorcycle Rider
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 6
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC