Va. State Police seek more information in child pornography case

Virginia State Police are asking for more information on a case that resulted in a 60-year-old Virginia man being arrested for child porn charges. Authorities said Robert E. Widener Jr., of Ben Hur, was arrested on April 5 and charged with 20 counts of solicitation of the production of child pornography and 20 counts of using a communications device to possess child porn.

