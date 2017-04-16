Va. Beach man killed while photograph...

Va. Beach man killed while photographing Eastern Shore truck race

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A man taking photographs died after being struck by a mud hop vehicle at the Belle Haven Moose Lodge in Northampton County on Saturday. Virginia State Police say that around 3:12 p.m., 48-year-old Rick Ulerick, of the 6300 block of Knob Hill Drive in Virginia Beach, was taking photographs at a Mud Bog event through the pit when he was accidentally struck by a truck that was participating in the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Sat Well Well 18
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
vehicle inspections Apr 11 Mechanic 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Apr 10 Sleeping Badge 2
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr 9 Bill 2
2 Myths About Cats Not True Apr 4 Uncle Ramos 3
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC