Va. Beach man killed while photographing Eastern Shore truck race

A man taking photographs died after being struck by a mud hop vehicle at the Belle Haven Moose Lodge in Northampton County on Saturday. Virginia State Police say that around 3:12 p.m., 48-year-old Rick Ulerick, of the 6300 block of Knob Hill Drive in Virginia Beach, was taking photographs at a Mud Bog event through the pit when he was accidentally struck by a truck that was participating in the event.

