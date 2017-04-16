Va. Beach man killed while photographing Eastern Shore truck race
A man taking photographs died after being struck by a mud hop vehicle at the Belle Haven Moose Lodge in Northampton County on Saturday. Virginia State Police say that around 3:12 p.m., 48-year-old Rick Ulerick, of the 6300 block of Knob Hill Drive in Virginia Beach, was taking photographs at a Mud Bog event through the pit when he was accidentally struck by a truck that was participating in the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Sat
|Well Well
|18
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 11
|Mechanic
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr 9
|Bill
|2
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC