Unauthorized GoFundMe Pages Pop Up After Facebook Killing
GoFundMe shut down multiple fundraising campaigns that claimed to benefit the family of Robert Godwin Sr., the 74-year-old man killed on video that was posted to Facebook. The crowdfunding website shut down all but one of the pages after verifying that page is legitimate.
