Teachers, parents on RPS superintendent exit: a Wea re more vulnerable right nowa
A day after news broke that the leader of Richmond Public Schools is stepping down, parents and teachers are expressing concern about superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden's departure at the end of the school year. Spencer Turner, who grew up in Richmond schools and now has two children enrolled, was concerned to learn that RPS and their leader are parting ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|9 hr
|Officers Work 84 ...
|3
|Sanctuary City----Federal laws
|Sat
|salley MaCkintosh
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|15
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC